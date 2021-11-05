The CAPS Fire Department Awards 2021, held at Mesón Sabika, presented several honors to outstanding firefighters in recognition of their service to the community. Firefighter and paramedic Billy Croft received the 2021 George Winckler award for orchestrating the department’s advanced cardiac resuscitation program and helping Naperville become a national leader in cardiac arrest survival. The George Winckler Award was named in honor of Lieutenant George Winckler, who served for the fire department from 1965 to 1991, when he was killed in a training incident.

What is CAPS?

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.

The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.

CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.