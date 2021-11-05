The CAPS Fire Department Awards 2021, held at Mesón Sabika, presented several honors to outstanding firefighters in recognition of their service to the community. Firefighter and paramedic Billy Croft received the 2021 George Winckler award for orchestrating the department’s advanced cardiac resuscitation program and helping Naperville become a national leader in cardiac arrest survival. The George Winckler Award was named in honor of Lieutenant George Winckler, who served for the fire department from 1965 to 1991, when he was killed in a training incident.
What is CAPS?
Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) is a community group that recognizes public safety personnel for their contributions to the City. Each year, Naperville residents nominate public safety employees who have displayed an interest in Naperville’s residents in a manner above and beyond the call of duty and exhibited a genuine concern for the welfare and well-being of all Naperville citizens.
The CAPS Board is made up of residents from the Naperville community who meet to review nominations on specific incidents and actions accomplished throughout the year by Fire and Police Department personnel that deserve recognition.
CAPS hosts two annual events, one in the fall where they recognize personnel in the Fire Department, and one in the spring where they recognize individuals in the Police Department.
Nominations
The Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) program solicits nominations from members of the public where Police and/or Fire Department personnel have performed exemplary acts of public service in the community.
You can nominate any member of the Police or Fire Departments here.
The nominations will be considered for recognition during the annual Fire Department CAPS Awards event in October and the annual Police Department CAPS Awards event in May.
The Naperville Fire Department
The Naperville Fire Department provides emergency services to more than 140,000 residents over 52 square miles within the City of Naperville and unincorporated areas covered by the Naperville Fire Protection District.
