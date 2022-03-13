After a two-year hiatus, the West Suburban Irish returned to host the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2022 in Downtown Naperville. A lively crowd braved chilly temperatures to celebrate Irish heritage and culture. The Naperville St. Patrick’s Day parade featured over 75 festive parade entries that weaved their way through the downtown Naperville area.

2020/2021+ St. Patrick’s Day Parade Honorary Grand Marshal

Dr. Mark Goodwin, MD is an Interventional Cardiologist with Advocate Health Midwest Heart Specialists. After graduating from the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine, Dr. Goodwin completed his internship, residency, and a fellowship at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago. He is board-certified in internal medicine and has sub-specialty board certifications in cardiovascular disease, critical care medicine, and endovascular medicine.

Dr. Goodwin is the System Medical Director of the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward-Elmhurst Health. He’s also the Medical Director of Cardiology at Edward Hospital. A Chicagoan through and through, he hails from the Englewood neighborhood on the south side. Both sets of his grandparents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s. He’s a father of four, a grandfather to 3, and is honored to be this year’s Honorary Grand Marshal!

About the West Suburban Irish

The West Suburban Irish is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. For more than a quarter-century, they’ve brought joy to thousands of people in the western suburbs of Chicago through parades, charitable giving, cultural events, and more.

They promote, nurture, and strengthen Irish culture in our area through a strong social network of members, volunteers, artists, and enthusiasts.

Their motto of “Friendship, Fun, Service” reflects both the Irish culture and their approach to fulfilling our mission. They strive to cultivate a true appreciation and understanding of Irish heritage, including the arts, language, and sports, by putting on events in their local communities.

