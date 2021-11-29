The Rotary Club of Naperville hosted the 2021 Parade of Lights in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The annual parade returned to Downtown Naperville after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The 2021 Parade of Lights featured area groups, brightly lit floats, and Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus.

The 2021 Parade of Lights is a fundraiser operated by the Rotary Club of Naperville Charities. All net proceeds will go to Naperville area non-profits who support our community in meaningful ways by providing:

– Food, housing and job security

– Mental health awareness

– Victims of child and domestic abuse

– Community programs for at-risk youth

