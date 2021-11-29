The Rotary Club of Naperville hosted the 2021 Parade of Lights in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The annual parade returned to Downtown Naperville after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The 2021 Parade of Lights featured area groups, brightly lit floats, and Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus.
The 2021 Parade of Lights is a fundraiser operated by the Rotary Club of Naperville Charities. All net proceeds will go to Naperville area non-profits who support our community in meaningful ways by providing:
– Food, housing and job security
– Mental health awareness
– Victims of child and domestic abuse
– Community programs for at-risk youth
About the Rotary Club of Naperville
Since 1941, the Rotary Club of Naperville has been part of Rotary International to do good in the world through “service above self.” Rotary Club of Naperville members impact lives by engaging in community service and raising funds to support local scholarships, local service organizations, and global humanitarian projects.
Rotary International brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. We connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world.
About the Downtown Naperville Alliance
Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is an organization dedicated to the economic vitality and quality of life in Naperville’s Central Business District. DNA markets Naperville’s downtown district and advocates for the 300+ businesses that operate there.
