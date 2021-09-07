The Naperville Jaycees returned to host the 2021 Labor Day Parade on Monday, September 6. The parade kicked off at Naperville North High School and concluded at Naperville Central High School. The 2021 Labor Day Parade is part of the Jaycees’ annual Last Fling festival to commemorate the end of summer.

2021 Labor Day Parade Grand Marshal

The Naperville Jaycees proudly named Edward Hospital Frontline Workers as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 Labor Day Parade presented by the City of Naperville and the Naperville Jaycees. “We are proud and honored that our Edward Hospital frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to keep all those affected safe and in good health, will lead the Labor Day parade,” said 2021 Last Fling Co-Chair Pete Paulsen in a press release. “Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today in our great community.” “We thank the Naperville Jaycees for the opportunity to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Labor Day Parade,” said Joe Dant, President & CEO, Edward Hospital. “We truly appreciate the recognition of the staff’s efforts and are honored to have played such a critical role in caring for our community during the pandemic.”

About the Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling is a family-friendly community festival that takes place over Labor Day Weekend in and around Downtown Naperville and, for many, is a fun way to say farewell to summer! The Last Fling offers a wide variety of attractions for all ages to enjoy including national and local musicians on two stages, Family Fun Land, a carnival, unique special events, a business expo, and a running event. The Naperville Jaycees is dedicated to helping the community. From Holiday Food Baskets to the annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Naperville Jaycees helps the community by volunteering time, fundraising, helping others, and recognizing the outstanding efforts of others within the community.

