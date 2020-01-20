North Central College Women’s Track and Field highlights from their first home meet at the Cardinal Opener. The Cardinals blow out the rest of the field, including Loyola.

Women’s Track and Field

North Central adding not one but two new banners in the rafters inside res-rec as they host the Cardinal Opener. The Women’s Track and Field team winning both the indoor and outdoor conference titles last year. Oh, and the indoor arena also getting a brand new scoreboard.

Distance Medley Relay

First event on the track is the distance medley relay… and Jenna Yakesh is anchoring it for North Central. The combo of Natalie Cook, Rachel Vaccaro and Leslye Rodriguez helps put Yakesh in position… and she closes in first place with a time of 12:48, picking up 10 team points. The second NCC relay team… coming in second.

How about a little flossing to warm up for the prelims in the 60 yard dash… which, in this heat, Mercedes Jackson places second – then 5th overall in the finals.

High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump and Hurdles

Let’s go to a field event – the high jump. Taiah Gallisath won in the conference meet a year ago… and here she is clearing a height of 5 feet one and one-quarter inches… and that gives her a second place finish on the night.

Kelsey McLaurin is getting ready for the triple jump… the junior has been dynamite for the Cardinals the last years and this night is no exception. With a leap of 38 feet, 10 and one-quarter inches, McLaurin places second for another 8 points.

As for the long jump – Arianna Jones takes the top spot for North Central – 4th overall in the field. She leaps 15 feet, 6 inches.

To the finals in the 60 hurdles and it’s a freshman blazing past the rest of the field. Claire Haas blazes past the field in 9.77 seconds… followed by teammate Kayla Castellanos… and the duo enjoy putting up fast times and collecting a combined 18 points.

Weight Throw and Pole Vault

Now to the throwing cage… and sophomore Peyton Shulz is crushing her second attempt – 15.38 meters is her longest of the night. Good for 4th

Junior Piilani Noguchi outdoing her teammate by a tad… hurling the rock 15.55 meters – placing 3rd.

And the top thrower for North Central.. sophomore Alexandra Graves. 15.7 mark on her second throw is good for second and NCC dominates the event on their home turf.

From hurling to hurtling into the air… North Central has the top pole vaulter on this night. Kathy Myrda climbs a height of 10 feet, 10 inches. Kiarah Horn and Zoe Steppe finish 2nd and 3rd.

400m, 800m, 200m and 3K

To the 400 meter race… Haas is back in heat two of three along with teammate Annie Brandt… and they go 1-2 in their heat, 5th and 6th overall.

In the top heat, Allison Grady comes away with a third place finish, while Keely Parker crosses 2 seconds later in 4th place.

Only three events left to get to – including the 800 meter… great battle here in the final of three heats – with Jenna Yakesh coming across .3 seconds after the winner in 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Natalie Cook .15 seconds after her… and Rachel Vaccaro comes in fourth.

As for the 200 meter… Just one trip around the track and North Central’s Kelsey McLaurin looks like she’s shot of a cannon – and she never slows down – crossing in 26.38 seconds to claim first. Allison Grady placing fourth.

Finally to the 3k… which belongs to Loyola running Anya Brett – but Julie Kupiec not far behind, placing third with an 11 minute time… North Central dominates the competition with 201 team points, winning by 73 points over Loyola.