It’s senior night for North Central College swimming – both the men’s and women’s team celebrating their veterans, including Marissa Hoppe, Amy Feltz and Nick Meilke. It’s the only home meet of the season for NCC… and let’s jump right in with the women’s 400 medley relay.

North Central Swimming

Illinois College may have tapped in first but the group consisting of Molly Olk, Amy Feltz, Marissa Hoppe and Savannah Catalano finish in a time of 4:54.

As for the men’s medley relay – Ben Laurich kicks it off with a strong leg in the back stroke – handing off to Nick Mielke. The senior outswims his counterpart by 7 seconds, to put NCC in the lead. So it’s a good race brewing. Austin Blaser and Mike Davis finish off the race for North Central – but Illinois College rallies and wins by 12 seconds.

Next we dive into the longest race of the day – the 1000 yard free. No North Central women enter in for this race, but Ben Laurich competes for NCC and finishes in a time of 12:40, just shy of his season best 12:34 mark at Carthage.

Move on to the 200 yard free and Caroline Canfield competing for North Central – and you may remember that name. Caroline’s older sister, Kate, was an all-american triathlete at NCC. Meanwhile, Caroline finishes with a 2:41 time… and this isn’t the last we’ll see of her on the day.

No NCC men in the 200 free… but Olk and Catalano do throw their hats into the ring for the 50 free. And the pair just come up shy of beating the Lady Blue… Olk tapping in with a 29.25 time, Catalano with a 30.42 mark.

As for the men’s 50 free… it is quite a race. Mielke would actually earn CCIW swimmer of the week honors on the back of this performance. He comes in with a 23.07 time… just edging out teammate Austin Blaser. And the senior emphatically letting his teammate know as they share a laugh.

With that, the teams hit pause for 10 minutes before getting back to the action.

Second half of North Central vs. Illinois College

The senior Hoppe… hops into the pool for the 200 yard IM… and she comes in second place with a 2:33 time.

Blaser in the same race on the men’s side… and he taps the wall in 2:22… placing second behind Illinois College… and showing some good sportsmanship.

On to the women’s 100 yard free style, which has a pair of Cardinals going against a pair of Lady Blue swimmers. Molly Olk and Amy Feltz wimming in lanes 1 and 3. And Feltz taps in first with a mark of 59 seconds… the only swimmer under a minute. Olk finishing with a 1:04 time.

No NCC men in the 100 free… so we skip right ahead to the 100 back stroke… Catalano has never swam this race collegiately and taps in with a 1:24 time.

As for the men’s race – Ben Laurich battles down the stretch but places second with a 1:03 time… Austin Blaser follows in 4 seconds later.

Another long race – this time the 500 yard free. NCC with Canfield competing – and she finishes with a career best 7:19 time.

No men in the field for North Central – so we go to the 100 breast stroke. It’s a close race through out – with Marissa Hoppe placing second with a 1:14 time.

Nick Mielke is the only participant on the men’s side and he coasts in with a 1:22 mark.

Last event for both the women and men – the 400 free relay!

Who won?

Carolina Canfield, Molly Olk, Savannah Catalano and Amy Feltz complete the circuit in 4:33… placing second. Falling as a team, 62-19

As for the men, Austin Blaser, Ben Laurich, Mike Davis and Nick Mielke close out the day with a 3:54 time… and finish behind Illinois College by a 56-26 margin.

