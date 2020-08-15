Searching for a new career or that first job is something that every professional has to do at one point or another and the job search process is often time just as much work as the job itself. But if you stretch yourself too thin or put too much pressure on yourself, you can experience job search fatigue and it can be exhausting. On this episode of Career Center, host Kim White, Executive Director of the Career & Networking Center, is joined by Jack Grodoski retired Human Resource Executive, via Zoom to discuss how to identify, avoid, and work through job search fatigue.

Starting Your Job Search

There are a lot of steps to looking for a new job. From the time you start the job search to the time you finally get that in-person interview a lot can happen, and a lot can affect the process. Even the decision to start looking for a new job isn’t always a happy one, or even a decision at all.

“Job loss, job search, all of that is devastating, stressful and it’s really something that people struggle with,” said Kim White, Executive Director of the Career and Networking Center. “What are those emotional stages of a job search that one could expect?” asked White. “Particularly if it’s a case where someone has been laid off, there’s a grieving process to go through,” said Jack Grodoski retired Human Resource Executive. “It’s real, even if you weren’t too crazy about your job the fact that you’ve lost it is warrant of some grievance if you will, it’s a significant life event and people need to pay attention to that,” said Grodoski.

“First there is excitement about the possibility of a new career, what often happens though is you become overwhelmed at the process,” said Grodoski. “It’s a very time-consuming, busy activity, looking for a job, and you can feel overwhelmed at times.”

What is “Job Search Fatigue”?

You may have experienced job search fatigue before, even if you’ve never heard the term. When someone is grinding day after day looking for that new job, a lot goes into it, like applying, interviewing, and even processing being rejected. But how do you recognize when you are experiencing “Job Search Fatigue”?

“I would define ‘Job Search Fatigue’ simply as reaching a point where you are physically and emotionally exhausted,” said Grodoski. “We talk a lot about job search as a project. It’s not something you just jump into and do, you need to sit back and create a structure for yourself, create a project plan,” said Grodoski.

When talking about how to help avoid job search fatigue there are several options to bringing yourself back into a good headspace. “Some things people can do is taking a break, walking away from it, take some time off and then come back and look at strategy,” said White, and Grodoski agreed saying “You get focused on the job search so much that everything else kind of falls by the wayside. We don’t get proper rest, we don’t get proper diet and we don’t exercise.”said Grodoski.

More About the Career & Networking Center

The Career & Networking Center began as The Community Career Center in 1996 to help individuals gain resources and tools to conduct a successful job search and find or return to work. Since then, the not-for-profit organization, along with a group of human resource and other business professionals, has assisted area residents in setting goals and implementing strategies to accomplish those goals. The center offers coaching appointments, which often include: resume writing, interviewing skills, networking, job search strategies, career exploration, brand development and computer skills. The center also has a free job bank where employers can post available positions and people seeking jobs can look there for a potential position.

For more career and networking tips, watch previous episodes of “Career Center” on-demand.