Career Tips in Five: It’s All You!

Posted on March 15, 2020

More and more employers are looking for the whole person in an interview situation. Nicolle Lamb of Lane Marketing shares advice for how to be “all you” at the job interview in the edition of Career Tips in Five.

Tip #1

Be Genuine – Everyone can see and sense when you are overcompensating and you think you need to bring some other energy to the table. Just bring yourself. Be genuine.

Tip #2

Share Appropriately – This is a tough balance. You have share enough so the employer can see who you are, but not over share to give us red flags.

Tip #3

Show Confidence – How you come into the room, who you are and how you shake a hand. If you don’t have confidence in yourself than why should I?

Tip #4

Prepare for the commonly asked questions – do your homework. Answering those easy questions. What are you strengths and weaknesses? What are you really good at?

Tip #5

Body language is key – Wearing things that build confidence, sitting up in your chair, and how you present yourself.

What is the Career & Networking Center?

The Career & Networking Center provides a supportive and professional setting where job seekers can conduct an effective and successful job search. In addition, a professional staff of trained volunteers is available for individual consultation to assist job seekers in setting reasonable goals and implementing strategies that meet their specific needs. Perhaps the most unique feature about the Center is the one-on-one appointments. Which include: resume writing, networking, interviewing skills, job search strategy, career counseling, and basic computer skills. This provides the ability to customize the Center’s resources to the individual job seeker’s needs.

