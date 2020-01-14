In this episode, Jessica Schaeffer of LaSalle Network joins host Kim White to kick off the New Year talking about career resolutions, resumes and interviewing tips.

Most people think about changing jobs because of a boss or to make more money says, Jessica Schaeffer.

One tip, Schaeffer recommend is for everyone’s job search is to quantify what you do for the organization.

Do you help your company save money by being more efficient?

Do you create new revenue by providing excellent customer service?

What value do your bring to your company?

Her next tip is to add your value to your resume and practice your interview before you go.

Culture is important to both the employee and the company. Currently, the job market is experiencing one of the most diverse time periods, with multiple generations all working together. Schaeffer recommends employers embrace all generations and balance the best of each group.

Schaeffer also recommends you think about a new hobby or new skill for the new year because the excitement we feel about something new is contagious and it will help your attitude throughout the year!

LaSalle Network is a staffing, recruiting and culture firm.

LaSalle Network was started in 1998 under the belief that if we hired great people, and trained and developed them, the end result would be outstanding service to our candidates and clients. Having grown every single year since inception, including through two recessions, we’ve realized one thing to be true: a great culture results in outstanding delivery. As our business has grown, we’ve expanded to new markets and new service offerings. We continue to change and improve so we can help our clients achieve their goals and their vision.

