Career Center Success Story

On this episode, Debbie Moran, currently a Business Development Manager with the Salem Group, shares her Career and Networking Center success story.

Debbie built her career over 11 years and then found herself without a job due to company changes. Fortunately, she had a friend who had volunteered at the Career and Networking Center and it was one of the first moves Debbie made in her job search.

“I received severance pay and that and the service I got with the outplacement company didn’t compare to what I received at the Career and Networking Center.” said Debbie. “I was scared. I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do. I need to find another job right now and I jumped in with you and started my journey and it’s a journey.”

The first intake appointment at the Career and Networking Center stays with Debbie.

“I go back to my very first intake appointment. The woman was fabulous and she said, “you’re going to be in sales,” I’m like no, no, no and says with a smile, here I am in sales.”

For Debbie, the job search was like a full time job…

“I spent half my time on line looking at resources and Linkedin but where I found my real value was at the Career Center networking with people, and visiting with the different coaches, I would have one-on-one coachings with as many people as I could sign myself up with. Just to explore what do I wanted to do, that was the biggest struggle. By talking to the different coaches at the center it really helped me figure out what direction I want to go to”

What is the Career & Networking Center?

The Career & Networking Center provides a supportive and professional setting where job seekers can conduct an effective and successful job search. In addition, a professional staff of trained volunteers is available for individual consultation to assist job seekers in setting reasonable goals and implementing strategies that meet their specific needs. Perhaps the most unique feature about the Center is the one-on-one appointments. Which include: resume writing, networking, interviewing skills, job search strategy, career counseling, and basic computer skills. This provides the ability to customize the Center’s resources to the individual job seeker’s needs.