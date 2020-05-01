TuBella Hair Loss Solution

Posted on May 1, 2020

Hair loss can be emotionally painful to deal with, and can even be traumatic for some people. TuBella understands what you are going through. We have many customers from all over the Chicago area, who are experiencing hair loss.

At TuBella Each Person is Unique

Each person is unique and has different needs and desires that they wish for in hair replacement solutions. We listen closely to your thoughts and feelings to come up with the best hair replacement solution for you. We have a great selection of customized wigs, hairpieces, hair extensions, and more for thinning hair.

Look Beautiful Inside and Out

Our mission at Tu Bella, is to help you find a hair solution that makes you feel and look beautiful inside and out. We pride ourselves in educating you on all of the latest hair loss options that are available to you. We offer the latest technology from Cesare Ragazzi, Theradome, New Image, Follea, Gemtress, Hair U Wear, Renee of Paris, Jon Renau, Dimples, and Dream Catchers with products that include laser, extensions, hair pieces, and wigs for hair loss. Our passion and drive comes from giving back confidence, which will help make you or someone you know whole again! We have been specializing in hair loss for over 17 years.

 Back to Business Connection

INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?

Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!

Back to Business Connection
Do you value being informed and connected?

Do you value being informed and connected?

Please consider a gift of support to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409