Hair loss can be emotionally painful to deal with, and can even be traumatic for some people. TuBella understands what you are going through. We have many customers from all over the Chicago area, who are experiencing hair loss.

At TuBella Each Person is Unique

Each person is unique and has different needs and desires that they wish for in hair replacement solutions. We listen closely to your thoughts and feelings to come up with the best hair replacement solution for you. We have a great selection of customized wigs, hairpieces, hair extensions, and more for thinning hair.

Look Beautiful Inside and Out

Our mission at Tu Bella, is to help you find a hair solution that makes you feel and look beautiful inside and out. We pride ourselves in educating you on all of the latest hair loss options that are available to you. We offer the latest technology from Cesare Ragazzi, Theradome, New Image, Follea, Gemtress, Hair U Wear, Renee of Paris, Jon Renau, Dimples, and Dream Catchers with products that include laser, extensions, hair pieces, and wigs for hair loss. Our passion and drive comes from giving back confidence, which will help make you or someone you know whole again! We have been specializing in hair loss for over 17 years.

