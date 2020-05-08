At Transitions Hospice, we hold ourselves to the highest standards in hospice and palliative care. We specialize in supporting individuals and families who are facing the physical, emotional, social and spiritual challenges confronted when dealing with terminal illness. Hospice care neither prolongs nor shortens life. Our objective is to maximize our patients’ comfort and quality of life during the time they have remaining.

No one transitions alone

From our inception, we knew Transitions Hospice would differentiate itself from other hospice agencies because of our profound belief that no individual should die alone – ever.

We consider it the responsibility of our home hospice care team to be with the patient when they pass away. Paramount to our philosophy is to also ensure, when the time comes, our patient is experiencing their final transition on their own specified terms — in comfort and with dignity. We have nearly a 94% rate of meeting this goal but we challenge ourselves to be even better. Transitions Hospice will only be satisfied when 100% of our patients pass with a dedicated caregiver by his or her side.

Transitions Hospice nurses are always available after hours. Critical care is never triaged to the family or third parties. Our team partners with you to develop a customized plan of care that respects the wishes of our patients and their families. Once the care plan is in place, we commit to the uncompromising demands of home hospice care.

Transitions Hospice provides all levels of care.

Hospice services are a Medicare Part A benefit. The Medicare Hospice benefit offers four levels of care.

Routine Hospice Care

Respite Care

Continuous Care

InPatient Care

Medicaid and most insurance plans also cover hospice care.

24 hour nursing

24 hour Social Work & Counseling Support

Volunteer Services

Physicians and Nurse Practitioners that are Hospice and Palliative Care Certified

