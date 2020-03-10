The Kwak Brothers are real estate investors, entrepreneurs, and YouTube Celebrities. They help individuals get into the business of real estate investing by providing educational courses, coaching, and software tools. The brothers also help homeowners pay off their mortgage faster using a hidden banking concept, potentially saving interest as well as time in paying off the mortgage.
Sam Kwak, Co-Founder
3S721 West Ave
Suite 150
Warrenville, No 60555
(708) 529-6527
INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?
Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!Learn More!