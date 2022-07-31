Dan Firks Team Helps Clients Find Dream Homes

As the founder of the Dan Firks Team at Compass Real Estate in downtown Naperville, Dan has bought and sold homes alongside 2,500 families since 1996. He is committed to helping clients find homes that will make them happy and comfortable for many years to come.

The mission of the Dan Firks Team is to deliver excellence and exceed expectations in everything they do, especially when it comes to customer service. “Clients trust us with their biggest assets, which can be stressful, but it’s our job to make the process as simple and enjoyable for them as we can,” Dan said.

As a 30-year Naperville resident, Dan has extensive knowledge of the local real estate market. He uses the latest technology to gather data for clients and has increased his team’s social media presence to reach a wider audience with helpful content. He works alongside fellow broker Paige Ronchetti, who is also an interior designer and certified home stager. The team’s office staff includes Executive Assistant Katie Wolniewicz, Communications Director Susan Ruddy, and Transaction Coordinator Kim Richards.

Outside of work, Dan and the team volunteer with Loaves & Fishes, Feed My Starving Children, 360 Youth Services, and Humble Design Chicago. They are also heavily involved in the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dan enjoys traveling, yoga and pilates, and spending time with his dog Valentino.

Business Connection Guests

Dan Firks, Team Leader & CEO

Paige Ronchetti, Broker

The Dan Firks Team at Compass Real Estate

55 S Main St. Suite 351

Naperville, IL 60540

danfirks.com

(630) 674-6547

