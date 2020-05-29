Supporting Strategies Helps You Manage Your Business

Supporting Strategies can help you manage your business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now might be the perfect time to think about a virtual back office.

Supporting Strategies provides virtual bookkeeping and controller-level services to growing and established businesses across a wide range of industries.

We customize our services based on what the client needs. Performing tasks like paying bills, sending out invoices, reconciling accounts, and providing accurate, up-to-date financial reports. Our model is scalable with open-ended capacity.

We become our client’s virtual accounting department.

Our services (all provided 100% online) include:

Bookkeeping, including invoicing and payments

Cash-flow forecasting

Preparation of financials ​and projections for loan applications or government assistance programs

HR and payroll administration

Remote check deposit and mail processing

Remote work best practices

Become Part of Your Team

Our team members have an average of 10 years of accounting/bookkeeping experience and a bachelor’s degree in accounting or a related discipline. Many hold advanced degrees and CPA designations. Since each is an experienced, trained expert, you can rest assured that your finances are in the hands of true pros.

Every Supporting Strategies client is assigned a dedicated team consisting of a Financial Operations Manager and at least one Financial Operations Associate. Financial Operations Associates are part of an Operations Team, allowing for cross-training and distributed workload coverage. This team approach gives us the capacity to scale to keep up with the demands of growing businesses.

Dawn Hershik, Managing Director

(630) 475-4182

supportingstrategies.com/chicago-far-west-suburbs

