Supporting Strategies | Chicago Far West Suburbs

Supporting Strategies provides virtual bookkeeping and controller level services to growing and established businesses across a wide range of industries.

We customize our services based on what the client needs. Performing tasks like paying bills, sending out invoices, reconciling accounts and providing accurate, up-to-date financial reports. Our model is scalable with open-ended capacity.

We become our client’s virtual accounting department.

Dawn Hershik, Managing Director

1224 Catalpa Ln

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 475-4182

supportingstrategies.com/chicago-far-west-suburbs