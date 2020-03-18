Supporting Strategies | Chicago Far West Suburbs

Supporting Strategies provides virtual bookkeeping and controller level services to growing and established businesses across a wide range of industries.
We customize our services based on what the client needs. Performing tasks like paying bills, sending out invoices, reconciling accounts and providing accurate, up-to-date financial reports. Our model is scalable with open-ended capacity.
We become our client’s virtual accounting department.
Dawn Hershik, Managing Director
1224 Catalpa Ln
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 475-4182
