Sims Law Firm, Ltd., Uses Technology to Help People

Sims Law Firm, Ltd., helps people and businesses with civil and commercial law in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will Counties. Because of the way that we leverage technology, we remain open for business even during the stay at home orders. The technology we use allows us to:

Access all of our client files

Send and received email

Answer telephones at home, just as if we were sitting in the office

Still Open During Stay-At-Home Order

During these trying times, Sims Law Firm has continued to assist current clients and has helping new clients as well. Even though we can’t appear in court in person right now, Sims Law Firm is continues t0:

Draft and file motions,

Advise business clients,

Review employment agreements,

Assist in the formation of corporations and LLCs,

Assist people buying and selling homes,

Consult with landlords about the changes brought about by legislation and executive orders.

You Can Still Get Legal Advice

The fact that the governor has extended the stay at home order does not mean that people cannot obtain legal advice. With Sims Law Firm, you can speak to an attorney via email, telephone or video conference, all without ever leaving your home. Although we may not be meeting clients in person right now, that does not change the level of service that a client receives, or the advice that we can offer.

Courthouses Still Closed

The only current limitation is that the county courthouses are not hearing contested matters right now and there is a stay in place for evictions and foreclosures. Despite this, we can still have agreed orders entered and continue the litigation process with things that do not require court intervention, such as written discovery. Given the extent to which people have become accustomed to videoconferencing now, we can even do depositions via Zoom, with everyone remaining safely in their own homes.

Don’t Be Afraid To Reach Out

My advice is that if you have a legal issue or concern, don’t be afraid to reach to to an attorney for help, even while the stay at home order is in place. There are many attorneys who are still working and will have the ability to talk with you and advise you on your legal matter, even if we can’t meet with you personally right now.

