Riverwalk Counseling Center is located on the northeast side of Naperville, Il, with easy access to surrounding suburbs and Interstate 88. They have been serving the community since 2006 and have expert counselors committed to helping people. Even though they are gradually returning to in-person sessions, all of their counselors will continue offering telehealth services. They also have a medical director who works with them for medication management. Their motto, “Big Enough to Help, Small Enough to Care” describes how they approach all of their clients.

Some of the issues that people seek counseling for include:

Concern about alcohol or drug use

Career transitions

Difficulty managing anxiety, panic, general “dis-ease”

Empty nesting

Family discord

Feeling depressed, sad, hopeless

Feeling “stuck”

Grief and loss issues

Help with meeting DUI requirements

History of trauma

Infertility challenges

LGBTQ+ adjustment issues

Life transition challenges

Parenting challenges

Perinatal/postpartum issues

Pet grief and loss

Relationship issues and difficulty communicating

School issues

Suicidal thoughts or impulses

Transgender issues

Riverwalk Counseling Center accepts private pay insurance and has a self-pay rate. They believe strongly in staff continued education and host master-level interns from across the US from major universities like the University of Southern California, Aurora University, Benedictine University, University of Denver, and Lewis University. These interns are well supervised and can see clients with public insurance for a low session fee. They suggest that you do your research and find the best counselor that will work for you. It’s very important that you feel comfortable with the counselor, safe and secure. If Riverwalk isn’t the right fit for you, they will help you find a counselor that is. Once you make the call, they will match you up with a counselor who will schedule you an appointment within 3-5 days. They know it’s hard to reach out and want to do everything they can to make this process easier and efficient.

Please call Riverwalk Counseling Center at 630-848-0445 or visit their website to complete a contact form. They will respond to you the same day and reach out for more information. Life has been hard enough, it’s time to have someone listen to you.

Char Scott, LCSW, CADC, CIP

President, Riverwalk Counseling Center

710 E. Ogden Avenue, Suite 300

Naperville, IL 60563

630-848-0445

riverwalkcounseling.net

