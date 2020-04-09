Riverwalk Counseling Center is an outpatient counseling practice on the northeast side of Naperville, serving our community since 2005. We have an emphasis on substance use and mental health, but each of our ten counselors have their own specializations including perinatal/postpartum issues, trauma, Gottman Couples Therapy, gambling, veteran’s issues and DBT. We work with clients ages 3 and up.

For the last three weeks, all our service lines (Individual, Couples, Group, DUI, and Substance Abuse IOP) have been operating virtually on Zoom or with telephone calls. Our priority is ensuring clients have a safe and confidential setting to meet with their therapists. It can be difficult to get a private space with everyone home. For example, some clients are meeting in their cars on Zoom while others are going to the laundry room in the basement.

Riverwalk Cares

Their motto is “Big Enough to Help, Small Enough to Care” ™. They’ve have created “Riverwalk Cares”, a phone support line which begins Easter Sunday and will be operated daily from 12 noon to 8 pm. When someone calls our free Riverwalk Cares Line, they might want to talk about their struggles in the moment or need additional services. Our therapists will determine what kind of support each person wants and needs which might include attending our specialized Covid 19 coping skills group, individual or couples counseling or joining our substance abuse IOP. If someone is interested, we offer three (3) free group sessions. The phone number for Riverwalk Cares is 331-472-9475 or they can also call our main number 630-848-0445. Website is: riverwalkcounseling.net

Everyone is feeling anxious, frustrated, and overwhelmed during this time. It’s hard to be cooped up and listening to the death toll mount daily. Alcohol sales in up significantly over last year which indicates we are all drinking more to cope with stress. Without realizing it, we may move from social drinking to alcohol abuse rather quickly, leading to health, interpersonal, occupational or legal problems. If you are concerned about your use of alcohol or someone else’s, please reach out. We all want answers about how this is going to end and living with anxiety is very hard. Even though we each have a different set of circumstances, the one thing we have in common is our humanity and need for connection. We have been part of this community for fifteen years and want to be part of the solution. Even if you aren’t reaching out to Riverwalk Counseling Center, talk to someone about how you are feeling so that we can come out of this crisis united together.