Organic Hair Care (OHC) Hair and Skin Care for Everyone

Posted on May 1, 2020

Organic Hair Care, (OHC) is a hair and skin care line for everyone. It contains certified organic ingredients, is sulfate/paraben free and it’s perfect not only for the mom who’s always on the go and on a budget but also for the entire family.

Meet Claudia Carmicheal

Claudia Carmicheal founded OHC using her background in pharmaceutical sales, marketing, and beauty industry to create products that filled the gap by offering products that balanced efficacy and safety by protecting natural oils on hair and skin, but were not abrasive.

A Perfect Synergy Between Nature and Lab

As a mother that was forced to constantly read labels due to her children’s allergies and sensory needs; Claudia decided that the world needed safer beauty products on the market. So she created Organic Hair Care, or what she describes as “a perfect synergy between nature and lab”.

During these unprecedented times, OHC is committed to working with innovative Doctors and Chemists to continue to create and develop quality, affordable, hair and beauty products that are safe and effective for the whole family.

  • To support the community OHC is also offering:
  • Free shipping across the U.S. thru the end of May,
  • Free virtual makeup & hair workshops and a
  • 40% savings on a “Care Box” consisting of one 8 oz Quench Shampoo, one 8 oz Quench Conditioner and one 8 oz Pomegranate & Ginger Shower Gel.

 

For more episodes of Business Connection, click here.

INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?

Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!

Back to Business Connection
Do you value being informed and connected?

Do you value being informed and connected?

Please consider a gift of support to Naperville's nonprofit TV station!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409