OPUS is a not-for-profit 501 c3 organization founded in 2000. Their vision is to enrich their community with beautiful chamber and orchestral music. OPUS’s mission is to provide inspirational opportunities for young people to strengthen performing arts by expanding their musical skills. OPUS offers a wide variety of programs that are designed to improve their student’s musical skills while helping them grow socially by promoting friendships in an honest and ethical environment.

OPUS Chamber Music Camp is their signature event every year. For 20+ years young musicians have had the opportunity to learn new chamber music repertoire while creating lasting friendships. Students are able to showcase their advanced musical skills and knowledge while taking part in concerts and other performance opportunities.

The 2021 OPUS 19th Annual Chamber Music Camp will be held from August 2nd to August 7th virtually and possibly with the final concert in Wentz Concert Hall of North Central College, Naperville. The highly reputable and well-received team-developed curriculum is designed to challenge and musically inspire their campers. OPUS is encouraging interested students to apply for the extraordinarily large pool of scholarship funds available for 2021 campers.

Application Deadlines:

Scholarship applications: June 7, 2021

All applications: June 14, 2021

Tuition payment due: July 1, 2021 after notification of acceptance

Please visit the OPUS website for more information on their Chamber Music Camp and community involvement.

Guests:

Mara Gallagher, Music Director

Julie Berkowicz, Director of Community Outreach and Fundraising

OPUS

8S325 Wehrli Road

Naperville, IL 60540

630-983-8902

napopus.org

