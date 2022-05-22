Neveen Michael Loves Serving her Clients

Neveen Michael, Realtor with Keller Williams Infinity, is an incredibly experienced agent and loves to serve at the highest level. With her commitment, drive, knowledge, negotiating skills, and tool chest of the most amazing vendor-partners, she delivers concierge-level service and positions her clients well in the ever-changing Real Estate market. Neveen services the entire Chicagoland area and most especially loves helping her clients in the Western suburbs and the city of Chicago. Cross-town moves are her specialty, whether someone is looking to downsize, upsize, move across Naperville, or to a Chicago neighborhood like Lincoln Park or Bucktown for example, she strategizes with her clients and implements the best plan that fits their needs.

As an industry leader, Neveen has been recognized as being in the top 10% in her office and serves on Keller Williams Infinity’s Agent Leadership Council (ALC). She has also been featured in Top Agent Magazine, along with other notable awards and distinctions. An impressive 98% of Neveen’s business comes from repeat and referral clients, a feat that speaks to the trust and confidence she inspires. “I’m proud that so many of my clients come back or refer me,” Neveen says. “It’s more than a compliment; it’s the affirmation that I’m doing the right thing and serving my clients well with their most important real estate needs.” Her business is ever-expanding, and Neveen is thrilled to be a part of the initial launch for Keller Williams’ brand-new Sports + Entertainment division, as well as Keller Williams Luxury. “I am truly passionate about what I do, so it never feels like work,” Neveen says. “I love serving my clients and helping them realize their dreams throughout their real estate journey. It’s an honor that I embrace with great heart.”

Neveen is deeply involved in her community. In addition to being a highly active member in her church, she is currently a Trustee for the Naperville Education Foundation. For 7 years, she served on the Board of Young Naperville Singers, including four years as President, and she remains committed to this incredible organization and supporting them in all ways she is able. She continues to volunteer in multiple ways and seeks opportunities for service that positively impact her community.

Neveen Michael, Realtor with Keller Williams Infinity

608 S. Washington, Suite 100

Naperville, IL 60540

(630) 697-8664

neveenmichael@kw.com

neveenmichael.kw.com

