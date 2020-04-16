Naperville Park District Moves to Virtual Experiences

As the Naperville community joins the rest of the world in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, the Naperville Park District continues to fulfill its mission: To provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. What’s changed is the way in which services are delivered, moving to more virtual experiences, bringing recreation in the home versus having participants come to their facilities and parks. The organization has developed a new NaperParks2You page on its website that hosts a mix of activities to do on your own time, including virtual classes.

While most of the Park District’s properties are closed to the public at this time, including the Fort Hill Activity Center and all parks, the trails remain open for walking but ask that patrons continue to use social distancing guidelines.

About the Park District

Created by referendum in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent municipal agency, separate from the City of Naperville, which serves the recreation needs of its residents. An Illinois Distinguished Agency since 1994, the District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community.

Parks, Facilities, and Programming

The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 136 parks and facilities and provides more than 1,500 recreational, arts and environmental programs and special events annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, the Paddleboat Quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.

The Park District provides a multitude of diverse recreational programs for people of all ages and abilities including our highly-acclaimed preschool programs, very popular youth sports programs like Naperville Youth Soccer and Naperville Youth Basketball, adult arts classes, health and fitness programs and a wide variety of senior programs, to name just a few.

Additionally, the Park District offers many unique, fun and family-focused special events from its egg hunts and summer concerts to Halloween and winter holiday events. Most of the Park District’s events are free to attend, thanks to the support of the many community-based sponsoring businesses.

For More Information

The best way to find out more about the Naperville Park District and its offerings is online at napervilleparks.org or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Park District also publishes the seasonal Program Guide, which highlights District programs, events and services. The Program Guide is published four times a year and can be viewed digitally at napervilleparks.org/ programguides.

(630) 848-5000

320 W. Jackson Ave.

Naperville, IL 60540