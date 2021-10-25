Lindsay Chan is a lifestyle newborn, child & family portrait photographer with over 6 years of full-time experience. Creating memories and marking milestones are her passion. She began learning the basics of photography at age 14, when she learned on film at Naperville Central High School. Her hobby evolved into a business in 2012. Lindsay Chan Photography was nominated by Naperville Magazine & the Naperville community as a finalist in the “Best of Naperville” photographers category in 2020 and 2021.

Lindsay’s approach to portrait photography is much different from most. She offers a custom experience for each family to capture their personality and photos that are genuinely you! She truly loves finding a connection with every family she works with and leaving the session feeling more like friends than clients. Lindsay works outdoors on location as well as at her Naperville Photography Studio. Lindsay Chan Photography also works with small business owners to provide custom branding photography in Naperville and the surrounding suburbs!

Giving back and community philanthropy are also huge passions. When she’s not working with her clients or spending time with her family, Lindsay enjoys volunteering with organizations such as The Gold Hope Project (free portrait photography services for families affected by childhood cancer) Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep (free infant loss/bereavement photography) and fostering as well as photographing rescue dogs through various local organizations.

In 2019, Lindsay launched another branch of her business working in local Naperville area preschools & early childhood centers providing school photography services.

You can view more about Lindsay & Lindsay Chan Photography by visiting her website.

Lindsay Chan, Owner/Photographer

1355 S. Route 59 Suite 1C

Naperville, Illinois 60564

(630) 209-1506

www.lindsaychanphotography.com

