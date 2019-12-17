Legal-Ease Law Clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit law firm providing affordable representation. Clients pay on a sliding scale fee basis depending on their income and receive access to qualified experienced attorneys. LELC offers reliable legal services to those individuals and families that do not qualify for free legal aid but that cannot also afford the average full priced attorney. We offer representation in the areas of: Family Law, Immigration Law, Guardianships, and Probate. We serve the following counties: DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kendall.

Reese Krajniak, Supervising Attorney and Executive Managing Director

1979 N Mill St, Ste 107

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 447-5733

LELaw.org