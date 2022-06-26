Konick and Associates Offers Solution Focused Treatment

At Konick & Associates, their clinicians specialize in research-based treatment for children, teens, and adults as well as comprehensive psychological and neuropsychological assessments. They have a collaborative and integrative care philosophy that sets them apart and allows them to provide solutions that might not otherwise be uncovered.

Through their research, they take a “whole picture” approach. And because they are a training center, they also attract quality interns to remain up to date on the latest therapy techniques. They continue to broaden their approach and offerings to ensure they are meeting the new needs of their clients and the greater community. Adding Telehealth visits and Walk-and-Talk Therapy are just two examples of adapting to a changing environment and time to ensure their clients have what they need to feel comfortable in their preferred setting.

Providing compassionate child, adolescent, adult, and family counseling is what they are most proud of. Building an inclusive culture within their practice and having a diverse skill set amongst our clinicians makes Konick and Associates the right choice for your counseling needs.

Business Connection Guest

Lisa Konick, PhD-Clinical Psychologist & Founder

Konick & Associates

Family Behavioral Health & Psychological Assessments

Member of the American Psychological Association

630.206.4060

https://www.konickandassociates.com/

Two Locations:

600 S. Washington Street, Suite 105

Naperville, IL 60540

Or

64 Orland Square Drive, Suite 112

Orland Park, IL 60462

