KLA Schools is a Leader in Early Education

KLA Schools of Naperville and Plainfield are leading preschools throughout Illinois, and they are excited to announce they will be opening a third location Naperville West at 2719 Beebe Dr, near Route 59 and 75th street in Fall 2022.

At KLA, the students explore the world around them at their own pace, with the guidance and direction of highly skilled, trained, and compassionate teachers. These schools understand early learning’s vitality and continue to strive to remain a leader in early education. Helping children build a robust foundation for their future school years, KLA Schools provides a comfortable, safe, and exciting learning environment where children are eager to return day after day.

KLA has open enrollment right now for all three locations and is offering personalized virtual and in-person Saturday visits by appointment. To hear or learn more about their program, please contact Carrie Hemmer, the Admissions Director, by emailing admissions@klaschoolsnp.com.

Business Connection Guests

Selvei Rajkumar, Owner and Managing Director

Carrie Hemmer, Director of Admissions

Erica Koegel, Executive Director

Kelly Collins, School Principal

KLA Schools of Naperville and Plainfield

1440 Tuthill Rd.

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 448-2552