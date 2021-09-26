« Back to Business Connection
Go Girl CommunicationsGo Girl Communications is a branding and content agency that helps companies and individuals discover and utilize their brand story in order to drive innovation and growth. From learning how to align your brand story with your business goals to developing a cohesive communication strategy to creating engaging content, Go Girl Communications meets you where are–and helps take your business to the next level.

With a passion for developing women leaders, Go Girl specializes in working with female entrepreneurs and brands who are looking to build strong relationships with women and girls.

Patti Minglin, Founder/CEO
PO Box 4491
Naperville, IL 60567
(630) 209-2524
gogirlcommunications.com

