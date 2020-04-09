Mike Baker has been working in the heating and air conditioning field since he was 16, starting for his dad’s business. After working for several larger companies in the area, Baker decided it was time to branch out and begin his own business so he could incorporate values he didn’t always see put into practice. Quality of service and installation are among his top priorities when it comes to being an HVAC company. In 2005, his dream became a reality; The former “Pent-Air, Inc.” became his when its owner sold the company to Baker, at which time Baker changed the name to Dutchman Heating and Cooling, Inc.

Dutchman is proud to be selected as an American Standard Customer Care Dealer, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing excellent customer service, better educated employees, and the capability to handle each customer’s specific needs. Dutchman is a member of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Better Business Bureau (A+ Rating). In 2010, the Baker’s company was selected as the Dealer of the Year for the greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana area. A survey taken by their customers resulted in 100% referral ratings and 99% customer satisfaction scores.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dutchman Heating and Cooling continues to operate, as falls into the category of an essential business. For both the safety and comfort their customers, they need to be available to maintain, repair, or replace heating and cooling systems.

Prior to going to a customer’s home for service, a Dutchman employee will reach out and ask the homeowner a series of questions regarding his or her health and then make an informed decision on how to proceed. They ask their customers to clear a pathway and have all lights on and doors open ahead of time so their crews are touching as little as possible within a home. They’re also ensuring that the HVAC equipment they are servicing has not be touched within 14 days or if so, that the homeowner safely sanitize it. Other precautions include supplying all their technicians with gloves, masks and even portable air cleaners for their service trucks with the idea that they would help clean the masks and surfaces touched within the trucks. Additionally, all staff are maintaining the six feet social distancing recommendations when talking with a client in person.

