Dutchman Heating and Cooling Inc.

Posted on February 5, 2020

Dutchman Heating and Cooling is a Christian owned company started here in Naperville in 1975. Dutchman serves Du page and Will county primarily. We perform furnace and air conditioner cleanings and maintenance. We offer savings on these cleanings in our rewards program. The Rewards program offers preferred scheduling, reminders for scheduling and discounts for any service that might be needed. Dutchman replaces heating and cooling systems, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air cleaning systems and water heaters. We service and replace residential and commercial heating and cooling systems. We pride ourselves in doing the details that others feel takes too much time. Taking time to do all the details means equipment performs at higher efficiencies, the equipment is much less likely to break down lasting longer and having faster results in delivering comfort.

Mike Bakker, Owner

400 East Ogden Avenue
Naperville, Illinois 60563

(630) 961-2220

DutchmanHeating.com

Back to Business Connection

