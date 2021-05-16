You’re invited to DuPage Credit Union’s eighth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event! Recycle old electronics and shred sensitive documents to help local students in need. It’s on Friday, June 18 at the DuPage Credit Union Operations Center, 1515 Bond Street, Naperville, IL. The cost is a $10 donation per service, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to their We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser, which provides backpacks and school supplies to local students in need.

As a member-owned financial institution, DuPage Credit Union is committed to providing exceptional service, innovative products and services, and making a difference in our communities for over 60 years. Through their corporate giving program, DuPage CUgives®, they are inspired to volunteer, fundraise, and create strong community partnerships.

To learn more about the credit union and how you can help support their fundraising efforts please visit their website today!

DuPage Credit Union | Banking Inspired®

Guest:

Amy Brandt, Vice President of Business Solutions

