DuPage Credit Union gives back to its community with its upcoming, “We’ve Got Your Back” backpack fundraiser benefitting Catholic charities. Entering its seventh year, the event has raised over $75,00 and given out over 5,300 back packs and school supplies kits with 100% of proceeds benefitting DuPage kids.

You Can Help Give Back

You’re invited to stop by the Naperville Operations Center, 1515 Bond Street, for their Drive, Drop & Donate event.

to recycle electronics and shred sensitive documents during The cost is $10 per service, with 100% of the proceeds going to our “We’ve Got Your Back”backpack fundraiser which benefits local students in need.

Due to COVID-19, for your safety and the safety of our team please remain in your vehicle and have recyclable items placed in the trunk.

More Good News

DuPage Credit Union received a $20,000 COVID Grant through the Federal Home Loan program. Four local groups benefited from this grant and DuPage Credit Unions good work.

District 204 Kids in Need

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Illinois Credit Union Foundation

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet

As a Member-owned financial institution, DuPage Credit Union is committed to providing exceptional service, innovative products and services and helping those in the community for over 60 years. Through our corporate giving program, DuPage CUgives, we are inspired to volunteer, raise funds and create strong community partnerships.

Learn more about how we give back at dupagecu.com/community.

