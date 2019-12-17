Dunham Counseling

Posted on December 17, 2019

Dunham Counseling offers expert, compassionate individualized counseling to help our clients find relief from stress and anxiety, depression, trauma, addiction, anger, and conflict. Our holistic approach offers a variety of evidence-based therapies and neuro-technological options to help adults, couples, adolescents and families overcome obstacles to achieving happiness and fulfillment. By helping clients feel better now, we can help them feel good later, offering insight into their feelings, behavior and relationships; and greater harmony in their day-to-day lives.

Our associates are of diverse backgrounds and a broad range of training. We pride ourselves in offering sensitive, respectful, trust-based care that is culture- and faith-sensitive to help clients deal with individual , marital and parenting issues including esteem issues, conflict resolution, anger management, substance abuse and addictions, ADHD and focus challenges, grief and loss.

Jeff Lucas, LCPC, CADC, CGP, Therapist

616 W. Fifth Avenue
Suite B
Naperville, Illinois 60563

(630) 799-0100

dunhamcounseling.com

