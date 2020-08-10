Celebrating our 46th year in 2020, Crain’s Chicago Business and the Daily Herald Business Ledger consistently rank Dugan & Lopatka, CPAs as one of the top accounting firms in the Chicagoland area.

Our clients are diverse both as to size and the nature of their organizations. They include manufacturers, real estate developers, construction contractors, distribution companies, service and professional firms, healthcare corporations, and not-for-profit organizations and associations.

We provide these clients with accounting and advisory services; audit services, reviews and compilations; outsourced accounting services; mergers and acquisitions; tax compliance and planning services; and, specialized services that include real estate cost segregation, wealth management services, employee benefit plan audits, succession and ownership transfer planning, among others.

Serving all of the Chicago area, Dugan & Lopatka CPAs is conveniently located along the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) at Winfield Road in Warrenville, Illinois.

Because of our size, our clients are assured of working closely with an experienced professional. We assign a team of professionals to serve you, including at least two firm principals.

Leo Misdom, Principal, Outsourced Accounting and Accounting & Advisory Services Departments

Hugh Elliott, Principal, Audit & Review Department

