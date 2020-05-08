Dr. Joseph Haselhorst, is a native of Colorado and went to school at the University of Colorado in Boulder before attending Northwestern University Dental School.

We Cater to Cowards

Dr. Joe Haselhorst, offers a comfortable, informal, and relaxed atmosphere throughout our dental office. Our goal is to reduce traditional dental anxieties. To do that, we stress an attitude of prevention, rather than repair-and-wait.

As we help you develop good dental health appreciation and hygiene habits, your subsequent visits will be most pleasant and predictable (for both of us).

We focus on providing you with the revolutionary benefits of mini dental implant dentistry. This unique approach to modern dentistry offers new opportunities for individuals who have lost one or more teeth.

Even for those who have lost all of their teeth, mini implants offer a second chance at teeth that look, feel, and function more like the teeth they were born with!

Wide Range of Dental Treatments

The doctor has expertise in a wide range of areas. This allows more of our patient’s dental treatment to be done at our Naperville Dental office, rather than going to multiple dental offices for dental care.

This also helps the doctor to better recognize those situations which maybe a little more complicated, and provide you with an appropriate Naperville Dental expert referral when necessary.

We take the time to educate you about your dental needs. This is very important. The more you understand your unique dental situation, the easier your decision. Hopefully this dental knowledge will also make you more comfortable with what will be done and what to expect.We pride ourselves on our dental modern facilities and equipment, but we believe your health and comfort are most important.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic our office will remain open to the public to provide emergency dental services. We will also provide essential services to our existing patients.

