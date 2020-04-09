College HUNKS Hauling Junk provides moving services, junk pick up, donation pick up, curbside pick up, non-contact pick up and general labor. They work with not-for-profits to provide them with desperately needed furniture donations. Express pickups are discounted. Despite what most think, the company don’t JUST hire college students nor only men. In fact, HUNKS stands for Honest Uniformed Nice Knowledgeable Service.

Items They Take:

The College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® team provides safe, friendly and efficiently residential and commercial junk removal and recycling, whether you’re relocating offices or moving into a new home. Leave it to their professional team to handle all of the heavy lifting, packing, and recycling. The most commonly taken items include:

Furniture

Appliances

Yard waste

Electronics

Carpeting

Mattresses

Tires

Office equipment

Scrap metal

Hot tubs

Renovation debris

Attic cleanouts

Reach College HUNKS at 630-631-5727 or book online at collegehunkshaulingjunk.com

424 Fort Hill Dr Unit 108

Naperville, IL 60540

