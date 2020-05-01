Classic Restoration was founded with homeowners in mind. Your home is your most cherished possession. That’s why you need honest and hardworking contractors when an issue arises and you need help.

High Standards

We have a high standard for our contractors and our goal is to show other companies how things should be done. We strive for all of our clients to have the best experience possible, from initial contact to post payment follow-up.

There are so many reasons why your home may suffer from water damage:

Sump pump backup,

Heavy rains

A burst pipe

Damage from a blizzard

No matter what the cause of the problem is, Classic Restoration is here to provide you with the solution. When you are dealing with water damage, it is crucial that you react quickly to minimize the damage to your home.

Classic Restoration understands how difficult and upsetting it is to recover from damage caused by a flood or storm. We do everything we can to expedite the clean-up and mitigation, without compromising on the quality of our work. We understand that a catastrophic event can happen at any time, which is why we are here for our clients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Back to Business Connection