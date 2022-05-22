Chawla & Associates Believes in the Value of Relationships

Chawla & Associates, Inc., they believe in the value of relationships. They view every client relationship as a partnership and truly believe that their success is a result of their client’s success. They are committed to providing close, personal attention to their clients. They take pride in providing the assurance that the personal assistance you receive from them comes from years of advanced training, technical experience, and financial acumen.
Chawla & Associates, CPAs Services Include:
- Income Tax Preparation for all types of businesses, and individuals
- IRS and State Audit Representation
- Payroll Reporting
- QuickBooks and Peachtree software setup, support and training
- Business startup services, including choice of entity, structure, and capital formation
- Monthly bookkeeping and accounting
- Financial statements – making sure your financial records are timely and accurate
- Assistance with the IRS issues including installment agreements and offers in compromise
- FBAR (Foreign Bank Account Reporting) and amnesty OVDI (Overseas Volunteer Disclosure Initiative) procedure representation
- Fractional CFO Services
Their continual investment of time and resources in professional continuing education, state-of-the-art computer technology and extensive business relationships is indicative of our commitment to excellence.
Roger Chawla, President of Chawla & Associates, CPAs
2752 Forgue Drive, Suite 100-B
Naperville, IL 60564
(630) 922-8600
www.chawlacpa.com
