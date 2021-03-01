How Do You Position Your Company for Digital Transformation?

A hundred years ago, it was the industrial revolution and now it’s the information revolution and in the future it will be the quantum revolution. How does a company position its organization in the path of success? This is what transformation is all about. How do we look into the future and cater our business to the new needs of our customers and clients that is digital transformation.

Authors Kader Sakkaria, Imran Karbhari and Trevor MaComber tackle the complex topic of digital transformation in their upcoming book, Chaos by Design to be released in May.

Digital transformation is about change. It’s a change in our business and personal lives. When ever change is introduced there is a certain element of chaos that comes with it. In the last 10 year, the way society consumes information has changed and increased exponentially through digital communication. And, this has impacted how we live our lives day in and day out.

The authors suggest companies need to re-define their goals and vision. It’s the daily ups and downs of business and life that bring lots of chaos. If the company can figure out how to harness chaos and use the chaos it will help you achieve the goals.

Many business owners understand the digital transformation at the macro economic level. Now companies need to evolve their work force to embody the idea of a true customer experience through digital transformation.

