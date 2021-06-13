Career Vision was established in 1989 to provide career planning services to people of all ages. Their team of credentialed and experienced professionals are dedicated to helping you make your best decisions about career and educational programs. Career Vision is a not-for-profit whose mission is to study aptitudes and to use that information to help people discover and develop their potential. Their consultants are known for choosing a major, career planning, or career management.

Career Vision is a personalized service dedicated to helping students and career managers find direction, make the very best decisions, and achieve success and satisfaction in their careers.

Their mission is to help individuals make great career decisions based on each person’s unique potential. They accomplish this by partnering with their clients — applying their expertise in studying individual differences (abilities, interests, personality & values) and how these traits translate into different career possibilities. Years of research demonstrate that self-knowledge, particularly understanding one’s own aptitudes (Ball Aptitude Battery®), provides an objective foundation for people beginning their career plans, or making educational and life decisions.

There are many opportunities to achieve satisfaction and success. Young adults who begin their career planning early have greater direction, confidence and motivation. Career Vision’s highly personalized career consulting services and career literacy programs give families the valuable information and guidance they need to take a critical first step that will work for them for a lifetime.

Georgia Koch, Community Outreach Coordinator

526 N. Main Street

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137-5128

(630) 469-6270

www.careervision.org

