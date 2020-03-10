Campbell Long, LLC is a boutique family law firm helping families at all stages of life. Campbell Long was founded by attorneys Cindy K. Campbell and Joanna B. Long to serve families in Chicago and Naperville. The firm focuses on estate planning, estate administration, guardianship, collaborative divorce, mediation, and real estate closings.
Joanna Long, Partner
Cindy Campbell, Partner
236 S Washington St
Suite 212
Naperville, IL 60540
(866) 566-9494
INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?
Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!Learn More!