At Busey Bank, their founders understood the importance of economic prosperity, close relationships and broad financial capabilities. They’ve built on that foundation of strength and service—delivering expert advice and individualized solutions for more than 150 years.

When making financial decisions that affect you and your family, nothing is more important than a partner who understands your unique goals. Whatever your dream, Busey Wealth Management will provide dependable advice and tailored solutions.

They maintain a unique position in the communities they’re proud to serve. Backed by best-in-class tools, Busey Wealth Management has over 130 professionals with 75 advanced designations managing over $12 billion in assets.

They deploy a team approach—complete with the outstanding service you expect and the wide-ranging wealth management strategies you deserve—giving you peace of mind to enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to earn.

Busey’s growing team of credentialed experts support your comprehensive wealth management and commercial needs. Recognized by Pensions & Investments as a Best Place to Work in Money Management since 2018, they’re also proud to welcome new team members, who offer expanded opportunities and continued progress.

Their approach offers a primary advisor—that’s expected. You’ll also have access to a team of professionals with experience in all areas of financial management—asset management, financial and investment analysis, estate, and tax planning, insurance review, private banking and fiduciary services to individuals, municipalities, public entities, businesses, not-for-profits, and foundations.

Busey’s experts take the time to get to know you and your dreams. With experience in all areas of financial management, their committed team will listen and apply powerful insights to your goals.

It’s more than just expert financial management and investment advice.

They build a team of local professionals to establish thoughtful strategies for you, your family, and your business.

Together, you’ll envision your best future.

Busey Bank. Building Business. Growing Wealth. Since 1868.

Natasha Marriner, CFP®, Private Wealth Advisor

Steve Waeghe, Senior Vice President/Commercial Market President

401 South Main Street

Naperville, Il 60540

(630) 946-0200

busey.com

