Busey Bank Delivers Expert Advice & Tailored Solutions

At Busey Bank, their founders understood the importance of economic prosperity, close relationships, broad financial capabilities and dedicated community support. They’ve built on that foundation of strength and service—delivering expert advice and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals for nearly 155 years.

When making financial decisions that affect you, your family and your business, nothing is more important than a partner who understands your unique goals. At Busey, they deploy a team approach—complete with the outstanding service you expect and the wide-ranging financial strategies you deserve—delivering the customer experience of a smaller community bank with all the efficiencies, products, technology and resources of the nation’s largest banks.

Busey’s growing team supports your comprehensive personal, commercial, wealth management, treasury management and payments processing needs. With Busey, you’ll have access to a team of professionals with experience in all financial areas—experts who take the time to get to know you and your goals and apply powerful insights to help you reach them.

They maintain a unique position in the communities they’re proud to serve, with a dedication to actively help our communities prosper—doing the right thing for customers and building trusted relationships that span generations.

Working with communities to support the arts, advocate for youth and help neighbors in need, Busey delivers on its promise to bridge needs by providing financial capital through monetary contributions and guidance, human capital through energetic and committed volunteers and social capital through leaders at the table to advocate for business and sustainability practices within our communities. Since 2015, Busey associates have given over 75,000 hours of their time to hundreds of community organizations while, as an organization, Busey donates more than $1 million annually to civic, charitable and educational organizations throughout its footprint.

Together with Busey, you’ll envision your best future.

Busey Bank. Building Business. Growing Wealth. Since 1868.

Business Connection Guest

Sean Gallagher, Executive Vice President-Regional President, Northern Illinois

Busey Bank

401 South Main Street

Naperville, Il 60540

(630) 696-4258

busey.com

