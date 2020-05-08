Boomer Naturals Steps Up to Produce Cotton Face Masks

Posted on May 8, 2020

Boomer Naturals, steps up in this time of need to produce cotton face masks and produce hand sanitizer.

Boomer Naturals’ 30-Day face masks are ultra-soft with 92.2% anti-bacterial protection. These face masks are carefully sewn to fully cover your nose and mouth with high quality materials that we guarantee to be comfortable, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and suitable for all-day wear.

Our soft, safe material is a 65% cotton/35% polyester blend that are made to prevent droplets from spreading with three different layers which include an inner hydrophilic layer, a middle filler layer, and an outer hydrophobic layer.

Special TV offer of 20% with code – TV20

Each mask may be worn and washed up to 30 times. We highly recommend washing these masks by hand with soap and water and letting air-dry.

Your cloth face mask should:

  • Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
  • Be secured with ear loops
  • Allow for breathing without restriction

Tips for wearing your face mask:

  • Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water
  • Cover your mouth and nose with mask, and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask
  • Avoid touching the mask while wearing it; if you need to, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water
  • Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp – and do not reuse single-use masks
  • To take your mask off: Remove by gently taking the ear loops off your ears (do not touch the front of the mask); discard immediately and/or wash before next use
  • Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water

To wash your 30-day face mask:

  • Wash by hand with soap and water, then air dry (We do not recommend machine washing)
  • Be secured with ear loops
  • Each mask may be worn and washed up to 30 times

 

Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life.

 Back to Business Connection

 

INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?

Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!

Back to Business Connection
Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Consider a donation to NCTV17 to help you keep getting the information you need!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409