Boomer Naturals Steps Up to Produce Cotton Face Masks

Boomer Naturals, steps up in this time of need to produce cotton face masks and produce hand sanitizer.

Boomer Naturals’ 30-Day face masks are ultra-soft with 92.2% anti-bacterial protection. These face masks are carefully sewn to fully cover your nose and mouth with high quality materials that we guarantee to be comfortable, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and suitable for all-day wear.

Our soft, safe material is a 65% cotton/35% polyester blend that are made to prevent droplets from spreading with three different layers which include an inner hydrophilic layer, a middle filler layer, and an outer hydrophobic layer.

Each mask may be worn and washed up to 30 times. We highly recommend washing these masks by hand with soap and water and letting air-dry.

Your cloth face mask should:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ear loops

Allow for breathing without restriction

Tips for wearing your face mask:

Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with mask, and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask

Avoid touching the mask while wearing it; if you need to, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water

Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp – and do not reuse single-use masks

To take your mask off: Remove by gently taking the ear loops off your ears (do not touch the front of the mask); discard immediately and/or wash before next use

Clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or wash with soap and water

To wash your 30-day face mask:

Wash by hand with soap and water, then air dry (We do not recommend machine washing)

Each mask may be worn and washed up to 30 times

Boomer Naturals is a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life.

