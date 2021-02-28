BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal and business banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. The bank has branches in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, and customers across the U.S. have access to BMO’s online banking resources.

BMO offers solutions for everyday banking, financing, investing, as well as a full suite of integrated commercial and financial advisory services. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, the 8th largest bank by assets in North America.

While BMO has worldwide reach and world class resources, the bank has had a long term and growing commitment to the city of Naperville. It has been an active part of the Greater Naperville community since the 1950s, partnering with numerous nonprofits and is one of the longest serving businesses in the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. BMO is also one of the top 8 employers in the city of Naperville.

There are six branch locations in Naperville including the Smart Branch on Diehl Road and ATMs located thoughtout the city.

Guest:

Dave Mika

Market President, Naperville