BMO Harris Bank Naperville helps local businesses and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Market President Dave Mika joins host Liz Spencer on this episode of Business Connection Zoom Edition.

Drive Up

Dave Mika explains one of the ways his team is working with its clients and keeping employees safe is by utilizing the drive-up services for not only traditional banking, but for such things as loan approvals and wire transfers. Any service that a customer might receive in the bank lobby can be conducted through the drive up!

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Dave’s Naperville area team alone handled over 500 SBA loan applications according to Mika. He goes on to explain how gratifying it was to be able to help businesses get some economic relief in this difficult time.

Support Our Local Communities

BMO is a proud community partner to numerous nonprofits in Naperville. Recently, being the presenting sponsor for the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce State of the City presentation.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal and business banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris has branches in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, and customers across the U.S. have access to BMO’s online banking resources. BMO offers solutions for everyday banking, financing, investing, as well as a full suite of integrated commercial and financial advisory services. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, the 8th largest bank by assets in North America.

Twitter: @BMOHarrisBank

Facebook: /BMOHarrisBank

Instagram: @BMOHarrisBank

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmo-harris-bank/

