BMO Harris Bank Naperville Helps Local Businesses and Families

Posted on May 29, 2020

BMO Harris Bank Naperville helps local businesses and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.  Market President Dave Mika joins host Liz Spencer on this episode of Business Connection Zoom Edition.

Drive Up

Dave Mika explains one of the ways his team is working with its clients and keeping employees safe is by utilizing the drive-up services for not only traditional banking, but for such things as loan approvals and wire transfers.  Any service that a customer might receive in the bank lobby can be conducted through the drive up!

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Dave’s Naperville area team alone handled over 500 SBA loan applications according to Mika.  He goes on to explain how gratifying it was to be able to help businesses get some economic relief in this difficult  time.

Support Our Local Communities

BMO is a proud community partner to numerous nonprofits in Naperville.  Recently, being the presenting sponsor for the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce State of the City presentation.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal and business banking products and solutions through more than 500 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris has branches in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida, and customers across the U.S. have access to BMO’s online banking resources. BMO offers solutions for everyday banking, financing, investing, as well as a full suite of integrated commercial and financial advisory services. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, the 8th largest bank by assets in North America.

Twitter: @BMOHarrisBank

Facebook: /BMOHarrisBank

Instagram: @BMOHarrisBank

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmo-harris-bank/

For more episodes of Business Connection click here.

INTERESTED IN YOUR OWN TV APPEARANCE?

Tell prospective customers about your business in an 8-minute conversational interview with host, Liz Spencer, on Business Connection!

Back to Business Connection
Looking for a way to market your business?

Looking for a way to market your business?

Check out NCTV17's digital adverting!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409