Ben Wiersum Sound Technology is a full-service sound company specializing in sound system installations & design and live sound reinforcement. They offer exceptional sales and service using the finest quality components and industry best practices. They’re committed to providing exemplary service by first listening to your needs, and then custom tailoring a solution that will make you sound like a winner.

Ben Wiersum Sound Technology is committed to delivering the best sound possible at a fair price. Whether designing and installing a sound system for a large athletic facility or providing background music for your family’s backyard celebration, they are dedicated to exceptional sound quality. When you choose them you receive service backed by an unparalleled understanding of what makes effective sound, delivered in a pleasant, courteous manner.

Services Include

• Sound Reinforcement

• Sound Installations

• Equipment Rental

Insurance and Certifications

Ben Wiersum Sound Technology Services Include is fully insured and their staff has an extensive list of industry certifications.

Giving Back

Over the years, their communities have been extremely good to us and they are pleased to give back through a number of charitable, non-profit efforts. Some of the organizations we proudly support are KidsMatter, Naperville Community Television, the YMCA, and Andrea’s Angels.

Ben Wiersum, Owner

1807 S. Washington St.

#110-303

Naperville, IL 60565

(630) 946-6587

bwst.net

