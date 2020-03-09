Hannah Shaw, the Kitten Lady, has dedicated her life to saving the tiniest felines, but she says you don’t have to be a professional kitten rescuer to make a difference. In Tiny but Mighty, Hannah outlines the dangers newborn kittens face and how she combats them, and how you can help every step of the way, from fighting feline overpopulation on the streets to fostering unweaned kittens, from combating illness to combating compassion fatigue, from finding a vet to finding the purrfect forever home.

Filled with information on animal welfare, instructional guides, and personal rescue stories of kittens, Tiny but Mighty is the must-have kitten book for cat lovers, current-and-future rescuers, foster parents, activists, and advocates.

Hannah Shaw is an award-winning kitten rescuer, humane educator, and unwavering animal advocate who has dedicated her life to protecting the tiniest and most vulnerable felines. Her project, Kitten Lady, provides educational media, training resources, and instructional workshops that help individuals and animal shelters learn how to save the lives of kittens–in a fun and engaging format. Hannah is the author of the children’s book Kitten Lady’s Big Book of Little Kittens, the 2019 ASPCA Cat Advocate of the Year, and she has been featured as a guest expert on Animal Planet’s My Cat from Hell. She is also the founder of Orphan Kitten Club, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that provides rescue and adoption services to orphaned kittens in the San Diego area. Visit her at KittenLady.org, YouTube.com/KittenLady, Facebook.com/kittenxlady, and on Instagram at @kittenxlady.