Coretta Scott King once said, “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate action of its members.”

In Naperville, there are so many volunteers who put their compassion into action every day.

Examples of Volunteerism

Take for example those at Loaves and Fishes exercising their empathy for others by helping to provide food for families or the volunteers with the park district keeping our parks clean. Then there are those who give of their time at animal shelters to care for the many animals awaiting their forever home.

That volunteer spirit has kept history alive through the past 50+ years as volunteers came together to form the Naperville Heritage Society in the late 60s. To this day, costumed volunteers greet guests at Naper Settlement to continue to educate individuals and families on the city’s earliest days.

And it’s volunteers who built the iconic river walk in the 80’s, which now welcomes thousands of visitors each year to Naperville.

We’re honored to be able to share the countless stories of so many people giving of their time and talents. That’s why volunteerism shines among our 2022 list of Naperville Gems!

