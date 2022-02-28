Danielle Tufano, the Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, is on location at Anderson’s Bookshop in this Around Downtown, she chats the top 2022 vacation reads for adults and children with owner Becky Anderson. Whether you’re headed to the beach or have a long plane or car ride in your future, Becky has the perfect book suggestion for you!

Becky Anderson’s T op 2022 Vacation Reads for Adults

Becky Anderson’s T op 2022 Vacation Reads for Children

Around Downtown Guest

Becky Anderson, Owner-Anderson’s Bookshop

About Anderson’s Bookshop

Anderson’s Bookshops’ history dates back to 1875, when Wickel Pharmacy opened in Naperville. Now a separate business on Jefferson Avenue, the bookshop boasts a second location in Downers Grove, a bookfair company, and a toyshop. The Anderson family has owned and run the store for going on six generations, making us the oldest single-family-run bookstore in the country, but we have always prided ourselves on our passion for and knowledge of books for all ages. Our exceptional customer service is a highlight of what makes independent businesses so vital to the community. Stop by to find your next great read, gift, or toy!

About the Downtown Naperville Alliance

With over 100 shops from national favorites to many one-of-a-kind treasured boutiques, plus over 50 restaurants, Downtown Naperville is like no other! Find out more at DowntownNaperville.com.

More from 630 Naperville

